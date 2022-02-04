Second woman arrested in connection to luggage thefts at Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — One week after a woman was arrested for stealing luggage from the Salt Lake City International Airport, a second woman was arrested for the same crime.

41-year old Brianna Taylor was arrested Wednesday and faces eight counts of theft and four counts of unlawfully possessing a financial card, among other charges.

Arrest documents report that on January 3, Taylor was caught on surveillance cameras with another woman at the Salt Lake City International Airport. The two woman are seen in the footage taking three pieces of luggage from the luggage claim carousels, documents state.

After taking the luggage, the two women then went to the Jordan Landing shopping center in West Jordan where they spent $1,689.47 using cards they found in the stolen luggage. The pair bought two computers from Best Buy, as well as products from Bath and Body Works and Famous Footwear. They also filled up two cars with gas using the stolen cards, arrest documents detail.

One week later, on January 11, Taylor was seen at the airport again on surveillance footage where she took four pieces of luggage and had a 13-year-old teenager help her load the stolen bags into a car that belonged to a relative.

On January 13 and 14, Taylor took a total three bags off the carousels at the airport.

A woman was also arrested last week for stealing luggage at the Salt Lake City International Airport. When police arrested her and conducted a search warrant, the recovered seven pieces of stolen luggage.