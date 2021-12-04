See strange lights above Utah? Here's what they were

SALT LAKE CITY — Early Friday evening, FOX 13 began receiving a bunch of calls asking about strange lights appearing all across Utah.

Video below from Jaime Ludden shows the lights over Brigham

Starlink Video

Thankfully, the planet is not being invaded by aliens and there is no Armageddon-like meteors headed our way.

Instead, the lights were actually SpaceX's Starlink satellites which were set to fly above Beehive State skies just before 7 p.m. The satellites orbit the planet at a distance of about 340 miles.

Earlier this week, SpaceX announced it had launched 48 more Starlink satellites.