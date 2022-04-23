Semi crash prompts closure on I-15 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — The northbound lanes of I-15 were closed for a number of hours after a semi truck crashed into a Washington County Sheriff's vehicle early Saturday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol officials tell FOX 13 that the crash occurred just after 5:00 a.m., where a pair of Washington County deputies were assisting with a previous accident in the area.

The deputies were waiting in their marked police vehicle for a tow truck to arrive when a semi-truck entered the closed lane and struck the rear of their vehicle. Both deputies received non-life threatening injuries and were fully alert when they were transported to an area hospital.

All three northbound lanes were blocked as crews investigated the crash. UHP is investigating whether drowsiness or distracted driving played a factor.

