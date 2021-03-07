Semi ends up in Jordan River Surplus Canal

SALT LAKE CITY — A semitractor-trailer went into the Jordan River Surplus Canal Saturday.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department said the truck went off the road at 850 South Delong Street (about 2200 West) and into the canal.

Crews conducted a water rescue operation to safely get the driver from the cab onto dry land. Photos of the rescue can be viewed above.

SLCFD added that health department officials have been notified of the accident due to the potential of fluids spilling or leaking into the water.