Semi fire on I-15 forces all-day-long hazmat cleanup

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Hazardous materials (hazmat) crews were on the side of I-15 all day Sunday after a semitrailer caught fire near Kanosh.

Around 4:30 a.m., the truck was heading northbound near milepost 142 when it caught fire.

There was no shoulder available due to freeway construction, so the driver stopped in the right lane and got out. He escaped with no injuries.

The fire spread to the trailer, which was deemed a total loss, but local firefighters prevented it from spreading to the grass.

However, that was just the beginning.

Utah Department of Transportation and hazmat workers responded to perform field tests on the truck's contents. They found that it was hauling silicone grease, which is flammable and difficult to clean.

The freeway was only partially closed during this time. It was fully open again around 10 p.m.