Semi-truck accident shuts down West Bountiful road

FOX 13
Semi-truck accident closes 500 South in West Bountiful
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jan 11, 2022
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A semi-truck accident in West Bountiful has shut down traffic on a major roadway.

All eastbound lanes on 500 South are closed, while traffic is moving on the westbound lanes.

There is no word on any injuries are what caused the accident.

