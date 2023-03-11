Watch Now
Semi truck blown off I-80 by fierce winds

Posted at 9:57 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 00:14:15-05

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Around 3 p.m. Friday, a semi-truck driving west on I-80 was blown off the road by fierce winds between Salt Lake City and Tooele.

“Almost any time that we put out an alert about winds, we will get at least one that will blow over," said Lt. Jalaine Hawkes with Utah Highway Patrol.

UDOT put out alerts late in the afternoon, telling truck drivers to stay off the highway because of the high winds. With an avalanche in Provo Canyon and high winds throwing debris on roads, this is already a busy weekend for UHP, said Hawkes.

"If you don't have to travel, we would love it if you would stay home and just be safe and really not be in those circumstances," she said.

