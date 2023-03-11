Semi truck blown off I-80 by fierce winds

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Around 3 p.m. Friday, a semi-truck driving west on I-80 was blown off the road by fierce winds between Salt Lake City and Tooele.

📍MP 77 on I-80 - a semi truck blew over on the highway this afternoon 💨 luckily, no injuries.@UtahDOT just announced high profile vehicles are prohibited on I-80 between MP 0 and MP 99 in Tooele Co due to the unsafe winds. @fox13 pic.twitter.com/67ddi29dVP — Jenna Bree (@JennaBreeTV) March 10, 2023

“Almost any time that we put out an alert about winds, we will get at least one that will blow over," said Lt. Jalaine Hawkes with Utah Highway Patrol.

UDOT put out alerts late in the afternoon, telling truck drivers to stay off the highway because of the high winds. With an avalanche in Provo Canyon and high winds throwing debris on roads, this is already a busy weekend for UHP, said Hawkes.

"If you don't have to travel, we would love it if you would stay home and just be safe and really not be in those circumstances," she said.