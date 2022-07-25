Watch Now
Semi-truck driver airlifted after I-15 crash in Juab County

Posted at 10:17 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 12:43:09-04

NEPHI, Utah — The driver of a semi-truck was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition early Monday after overturning on Interstate 15 south of Nephi.

According to a Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson, the crash occurred at 4:25 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at milepost 216 in Juab County.

Authorities believe the accident was the result of the driver falling asleep, then over-correcting when the truck drifted off the road.

All northbound lanes were originally closed to traffic until some reopened at 7 a.m.

