Semi truck engulfed in flames at Santaquin gas station

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A potentially hazardous situation forced the evacuation of a Santaquin gas station after a semi truck burst into flames.

After picking up a load in Nephi, the truck driver pulled into the Maverik off Interstate 15 around 9 a.m. when he noticed smoke coming from the engine.

When the driver was unable to put out the fire with a small extinguisher, he hit the emergency fuel shutoff and called for help, according to the Santaquin City Fire Department.

As the Maverik was evacuated, flames completely engulfed the cab of the truck and burned a nearby fuel pump. Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading and quickly doused the fire, but the cab appeared to be a total loss.

No one was injured during the accident and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.