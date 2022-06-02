WATCH: Senate Republican challengers debate — without the incumbent

SALT LAKE CITY — Candidates Becky Edwards and Ally Isom participate in the U.S. Senate primary debate Thursday night without the incumbent, Senator Mike Lee.

Watch the debate:

Lee, along with many other republican incumbents, refused to participate in debates being put on by the nonpartisan Utah Debate Commission.

The Utah GOP discouraged candidates from participating. However, the party is hosting its own debates.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, candidates Tina Cannon and Andrew Badger, along with Congressman Blake Moore participated in the First District primary debate. Moore is the only Utah incumbent to elect to participate in debates put on by the Utah Debate Commission.

FOX 13 News is a member of the Utah Debate Commission.