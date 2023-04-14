Several Burger King locations in Utah set to close

SANDY, Utah — Fans of Burger King won't be able to have it their way at several locations across Utah.

Nine of the franchise's locations in the state will be closing after Meridian Restaurants, which is the franchisee, filed for bankruptcy last month.

The restaurants are part of 27 closing across the country, with most found in Utah and Minnesota, and more may be coming.

According to Restaurant Business, the franchisee "has struggled with weak sales and weak profitability at a time when costs have soared."

The list of Utah Burger King closures is below:

