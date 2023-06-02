Several houseboats catch fire at Lake Powell marina

PAGE, Ariz. — Several houseboats caught fire while docked at a marina on Lake Powell Friday afternoon.

Video and photos from Scott Lee showed an estimated 6-8 houseboats consumed by flames at Wahweap Marina, which is located just across the Arizona border.

It's not yet known what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

A spokesperson for Aramark Destinations said the fire has been extinguished, and the company is now investigating the cause.

