Several people running for a purpose in Salt Lake City Marathon

SALT LAKE CITY — The 20th Salt Lake City Marathon will be held bright and early Saturday morning, bringing participants together from across the country and around the world.

Jennifer Nelson is the marketing director with High Altitude Special Events Management, which has overseen the marathon for the last decade. She says this year and last year, all 50 states and 10-15 countries have been represented in the marathon.

"We're expecting about 7,400 athletes to come out over all six events," said Nelson.

Those six events, Nelson says, are full and half marathons, as well as a 5K, 10K, Kids K races. The marathon will kick off with a bike tour Saturday morning at 6 a.m.

Tatum Burke is no stranger to participating in the Salt Lake City Marathon.

"My first marathon was actually here in Salt Lake City," said Burke.

That was back in 2018.

Ever since, the Richmond, Utah resident hasn't stopped running.

"Tomorrow will be my 78th marathon," said Burke. "I've done all 50 states — one full marathon in every state — I've been to Africa, I've been to China."

Burke says she is running for one purpose: to share a two-year-old little girl's story.

"Her name is Adaline Rogers. She's out of Kentucky, she was born with a heart defect and unfortunately, in January 2018, she passed away waiting on a heart transplant," said Burke.

Burke has #ForeverAddyStrong draped on her chest as she runs. Her hope is will help bring awareness to the importance of organ donation.

"Your life here on earth is precious, but you can live on through another family," said Burke.

Others, like Rick Ortenburger, are also running on Saturday for a reason.

"I was diagnosed in 2018 with Melanoma," said Ortenburger.

Ortenburger has been receiving cancer treatment through the Huntsman Cancer Institute for the past five years because he says his cancer continues to move.

However, that isn't stopping him from taking part in the 5K race.

"I'm a Huntsman Cancer Survivor," said Ortenburger.

Ortenburger has a great support system.

On Friday, during the Salt Lake City Marathon Expo at the Salt Palace Convention Center, his wife, Elfi, was right by his side.

She also doubles as a running coach, coaching 50 runners who are part of the Huntman's Hometown Heroes, including her husband.

Ortenburger, who has run the full marathon and other distances before his diagnosis, says this is a race he had to do.

"I've been doing it since 2005, so for me to keep going, I had to keep going," said Ortenburger.

The marathon is less than a week after the 127th Boston Marathon. It marked the 10-year anniversary of the deadly bombing that took place during the race back in 2013.

Nelson says for the Salt Lake City Marathon, security is their number one priority.

"There are additional procedures that went into place after something like that, that we have in place for security at the start line at the finish line," said Nelson. "We've got over 500 public safety officials tomorrow."

With the marathon taking place, many Utahns need to be ready for various road closures throughout the city.

The map below shows road closures taking place from midnight to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The longest closures will impact the areas around the finish line, however, the majority of closures throughout the rest of the city begin at around 6 a.m. and are lifted at around noon.

Police explained that for the safety of racers and spectators, some segments of the course have to be completely shut down to traffic. Drivers are encouraged to stay alert and follow directions from officers.