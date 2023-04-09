Several rescued, 2 injured after mudslide in Davis County

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah — A landslide Saturday afternoon near Kaysville destroyed a barn, trapped several people and caused injuries to two of them.

The Kaysville Fire Department said the mudslide occurred on the east side of Mountain Road in nearby Fruit Heights, at about 100 South.

Officials said several residents became trapped by the debris, and they were rescued by bystanders and first responders.

One person was taken to a local hospital with "moderate" injuries, the fire department said, and another was treated and released at the scene for their injuries.

A barn was destroyed, but no homes were impacted. However, officials said the slide is "still active," so they will remain at the scene to monitor the situation and mitigate any further damage.