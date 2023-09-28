Several women claim spiritual manipulation, sexual harassment against Tim Ballard

SALT LAKE CITY — Several women, who have chosen to remain anonymous, claim they were spiritually manipulated and sexually harassed by Tim Ballard and that his behavior 'crossed the line.'

Suzette Rasmussen, an attorney representing former employees and contractors of Operation Underground Railroad read a statement Thursday on behalf of the anonymous group of women.

"Our involvement with Operation Underground Railroad was rooted in our commitment to fight against human trafficking," Rasmussen read. "But while engaging in that noble cause, we were subjected to sexual harassment, spiritual manipulation, grooming and sexual misconduct."

While Rasmussen did not disclose how many women are in the group and their exact relationship to Tim Ballard, she said seven women seemed "pretty close to accurate."

Many details were not given, with Rasmussen saying the purpose of the statement was to show that the group affirms their previous allegations against Ballard.

"We acknowledge the risks involved with challenging someone as prominent as Tim Ballard," Rasmussen read. "We will reveal our stories in our own time and in our own way and on our own terms, but for now, we choose to remain anonymous."

Rasmussen added that the group of women thought it was important to come forward publicly to protect themselves and others, encouraging other individuals to also come forward with their stories.

"The women feel very strongly that the fight against human trafficking is a noble endeavor and one they were eager to engage in," Rasmussen said. "But the behavior of Tim Ballard crossed the line and these women cannot remain silent."

Rasmussen did not explain what the next steps would be in the process but did say more details would be coming in the future. She added the women are focused on rebuilding their lives and moving on.

"These are real women whose lives were affected," she said. "Through their marriages, through their families and they're working to rebuild from here and heal."

In response to the attorney's statement, Operation Underground Railroad said once they received allegations of behavior that violated company policy, they placed Tim Ballard on administrative leave to conduct an independent, external investigation.

"At the conclusion of the investigation, as previously stated by O.U.R., Mr. Ballard resigned," the statement reads in part. "Mr. Ballard’s alleged misconduct does not represent O.U.R.’s values or others within the organization. O.U.R. is dedicated to combatting sexual abuse and stands with anyone who has been victimized. O.U.R. is sensitive to the privacy concerns of any individuals affected by this and is committed to upholding our duty to protect their anonymity. O.U.R.’s mission does not change, and we are committed to continuing our domestic and international efforts, in collaboration with law enforcement, to rescue any and all from the scourge of human trafficking."