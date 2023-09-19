Sevier Co. bus driver arrested for DUI with students on board

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — A Sevier County School District bus driver has been arrested after police say he was under the influence with children on board his bus, and later registered a blood alcohol level triple the Utah limit

David Arnold Oldroyd, 57, was charged with six counts of Driving Under the Influence with passengers under the age of 16 after he was arrested Friday. Records show that Oldroyd had previously been cited for drinking alcohol in a vehicle as recent as April.

Acting on an anonymous complaint, a Sevier County sheriff's deputy went to one of the district's middle schools and saw Oldroyd's bus in a line outside the campus. When the deputy stepped on the bus, he saw over a dozen children inside before beginning a conversation with Oldroyd.

While speaking with Oldroyd, the deputy wrote in the arrest documents that he "could smell a strong odor of alcohol." The deputy got off the bus and asked a supervisor to immediately remove the students.

Once he got back on the bus, the deputy later asked Oldroyd when he had last had something to drink, to which Oldroyd replied "last night." When asked if had any more to drink on Friday, Oldroyd wouldn't answer.

While undergoing a field sobriety test, Oldroyd "was a little unsteady on his feet as we walked to the side of the bus," the deputy wrote. Oldroyd's eyes were also allegedly blood shot.

"Dave was unable to stand with his feet together. Dave failed to count out loud on the steps and missed heel to toe on most of the steps, with the last few steps being large to hold his balance. Dave said that he had broken his back and it was tough to do but he showed me he could touch his toes," the arrest documents state.

A blood test administered outside the school came back positive for alcohol, leading the deputy to take Olyroyd to the Sevier County Jail where another test showed a .150 blood alcohol content level.

"Sevier School District was made aware of a bus/transportation concern on Friday, September 15, 2023, and immediately responded by halting the bus route and notifying the appropriate authorities," the district said in a statement. "Parents of students assigned to the bus were also notified immediately that their children would be coming home on a different bus (buses were combined). A new driver has been assigned."

