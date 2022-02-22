'She didn't deserve to die like that'; Veterinary tech describes K-9 officer’s final moments

WEST JORDAN, Utah — After West Jordan police K-9 officer Maya was shot Thursday while attempting to take down a suspect, she was rushed to a veterinary hospital where employees attempted to save her life

Annalisa Sandoval, a veterinary technician at BluePearl was there when Maya arrived.

"We got her in our treatment area,” Sandoval said. “I just got vital signs on her to see what was wrong.”

Sandoval says she and a team of about seven people, including two doctors, worked fast to try and help the K-9 officer pull through her injuries.

"I quickly placed an IV catheter on her, you could tell she was in shock," Sandoval said.

Maya was eventually brought into surgery, and it was around that time the K-9 began to decline and her lung collapsed.

"We performed CPR, we got her back three different times," Sandoval said.

Ultimately after 30 minutes, Sandoval says one of the officers made the call to stop CPR on Maya.

"Even the doctors were like, ‘I failed her,’ and were reaching out to friends to get comfort and we were all there for each other and just gave the great group hug at the end.”

Sandoval even got emotional herself talking about the efforts to save Maya's life.

"She didn't deserve to die like that, no animal does.”

The efforts of Sandoval and the others that night haven't gone unnoticed, especially by those who work closely with the K-9 officer.

"It was heroic by everybody involved, just as heroic as Maya was that night, and we are so grateful for their efforts and we all wish it could have had a different outcome," said Ofc. Sam Winkler.

Winkler says a funeral is planned for Maya next Monday, adding that the service will be private for officers and families directly involved with the K-9 community.

However, there will be a procession the public can attend. Winkler says the procession route and location of the funeral are currently being finalized.