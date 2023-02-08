'Shed hunting' paused in Utah under emergency restrictions

SALT LAKE CITY — "Shed hunting" will not be allowed in Utah through later this spring due to a statewide emergency closure to help big game, and the deer population in particular.

The restrictions currently in place cover both private and public lands, and will remain in effect through April 30.

Data from big game monitoring by thUtah Division of Wildlife Resources showed that this winter's extreme cold and increase snowpack is impacting the state's mule deer fawn survival rates. Conditions may also affect whether adult deer will be able to survive the winter.

The restrictions on collecting antlers were put in place eecause of the weakened conditions of big game animals, which are considered to be vulnerable to human-caused disturbances.

"The unnecessary expenditure of energy and stress associated with disturbance — like being repeatedly followed by someone gathering shed antlers — may significantly decrease the survival rates of big game animals, particularly deer, this winter. Closing the shed antler and horn gathering season will minimize a major source of disturbance in the areas and during the time periods when big game animals are the most exposed and vulnerable," said DWR Director J. Shirley.

Restrictions also apply to those looking for horns and antlers still attached to skull plates of deceased animals.

It's the first time "shed hunting" has been prohibited in Utah since 2017.

