Man in custody after firing at officers in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A man is in custody after firing a rifle at police officers and barricading himself inside a Pleasant Grove home for hours Tuesday.

Police were called to the area in the afternoon after the man pointed the weapon at bystanders. When authorities arrived on the scene, the unidentified man fired at officers who also returned gunfire.

No officers or bystanders were injured by gunfire, and police said the suspect was not injured.

Following the original confrontation, attempts to negotiate with the suspect were brief and unsuccessful. The man remained inside the home for hours before he was taken into custody around 8 p.m.

“This is absolutely a mental health issue," said Capt. Britt Smith. "There's mental health issues here that went untreated.”

A "Shelter in Place" order was issued in the afternoon for residents living in the area of 500 North between 500 and 600 East