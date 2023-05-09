Shooting at Valley Fair Mall leads to active shooter scare

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A shooting at the Valley Fair Mall led many to believe there was an an active shooter incident underway on Monday.

Many people contacted FOX 13 News relaying that family members were hiding behind locked doors within the mall after hearing of a shooter.

West Valley City police said a 30-year-old man had suffered a non-life-threatening injury at the mall and three juvenile males were in custody. The department said no other suspects were thought to be at large.

Police are investigating the incident, but believe it was an isolated incident.

An area near the center court of the mall has been closed off to process the crime scene, but the rest of the mall is opened for regular business.