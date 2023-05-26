Shoppers evacuated, but no credible threat at Utah Target stores

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite additional presence seen outside stores, police say no credible threats are connected to Target locations in northern Utah.

A threat was made early Friday claiming multiple store locations were being targeted, including those in Salt Lake City, Layton and Taylorsville.

Salt Lake City police said its officers worked with the Target Corporation and determined that there was no threat. Despite the investigation, the police department said "officers will continue neighborhood patrols around the Target locations in Salt Lake City out of an abundance of caution."

The Layton store was evacuated briefly so that fire department and K-9 units could investigate. However, nothing threatening was discovered and the scene was cleared.