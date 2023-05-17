Shots fired as man barricades himself inside South Weber home

SOUTH WEBER, Utah — An hours-long standoff is underway in Davis County after a man fired several shots at deputies before barricading himself inside a South Weber home.

The Davis County Sheriff's Office received a call at 4 a.m. Wednesday regarding a domestic violence situation at the house. When deputies arrived, two victims were able to get out of the home before the suspect opened fire.

No one was injured after the shots were fired, but a standoff began when the 30-year-old suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

Over 50 officers are now at the scene and have been in contact "off and on" with the suspect, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

Those living near the vicinity of the standoff are being asked to shelter in place or voluntarily evacuate the area. Highway 89 has been shut down in both directions between South Weber Drive and Antelope Drive.