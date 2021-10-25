6 people injured after shots fired at Boise mall

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police responded Monday to reports of shots fired at a local mall that left multiple people injured.

Officials say five people and a Boise police officer were injured, although their conditions were not immediately made available.

A social media post from the Boise Police Department says one person is in custody after the incident at the Boise Town Square mall.

Officers are continuing to secure the scene, there are multiple reports of injuries. One person is in custody. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) October 25, 2021

People are being told to avoid the area as police work to secure the scene. Officers are making their way through the mall to clear each business.

KIVI reports there are no indications of additional threats.

