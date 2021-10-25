Watch
6 people injured after shots fired at Boise mall

Steve Dent, Idaho News 6
Posted at 3:19 PM, Oct 25, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — Boise police responded Monday to reports of shots fired at a local mall that left multiple people injured.

Officials say five people and a Boise police officer were injured, although their conditions were not immediately made available.

A social media post from the Boise Police Department says one person is in custody after the incident at the Boise Town Square mall.

People are being told to avoid the area as police work to secure the scene. Officers are making their way through the mall to clear each business.

KIVI reports there are no indications of additional threats.

