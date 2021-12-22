Shuttles return to Zion for the holidays

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Shuttles return to Zion National Park for the holidays.

According to the park's Facebook page, there will be no private vehicles allowed on the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive from December 23 through January 1.

Visitors are asked to park at the Zion Canyon Visitor Center and use the free shuttle. Masks are required.

READ: SR 9 through Zion reopened after large rockfall

Parking at the Visitor Center will fill up every day. If it is full when you arrive, please park in Springdale and walk or use the town shuttle to get back to the Visitor Center.

Shuttles will run every few minutes all day long. The first shuttle leaves the Visitor Center at 8:00 am. The last shuttle from the Temple of Sinawava back out of the canyon leaves at 5:45 pm.

READ: One dead, 2 rescued following Zion National Park search

We recommend that you do not wait until the last shuttle of the night. Read the detailed schedule and information on our website: www.nps.gov/zion/planyourvisit/zion-canyon-shuttle-system.htm We anticipate the return of shuttles in late February. Schedules will be posted on our website early in 2022.

