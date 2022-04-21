'Significant' number of stolen items recovered following burglary complaint in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Officials say a "significant amount" of stolen items were recovered after a property owner reported a suspicious looking car.

The Carbon County sheriff's Office reported that on April 15 they responded to a burglary complaint along Soldier Creek Road.

The property owner who made the complaint said some of their belongings were gone or had been moved to other spots on the property, which they believed to be suspicious.

Deputies were also made aware of a second residence on the same road where several items were reported missing. Officials explained in a Facebook post that both properties had signs of forced entry.

The next day, April 16, the property owner alarmed dispatch that a suspicious vehicle was at one of the burglarized properties.

Deputies were able to make contact with the driver of the vehicle and noted that tire tracks were the same as those recorded at the burglarized properties the day before.

When searched, deputies found keys, burglary tools, binoculars, a furniture moving kit on the vehicle owner and inside the vehicle.

A search warrant was obtained and deputies searched the property of the male suspect, who lives in Wellington.

"During the search of the property a significant amount of stolen items were positively identified and recovered," officials said in a Facebook post. "Along with the stolen property, various drugs and items of paraphernalia were also seized."

Photos show a computer, golf clubs, "Hot Wheels" cars and flood lights among the recovered items.

The male and an adult female were booked into jail and are now facing various charges including burglary of a dwelling and theft.