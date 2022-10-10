Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old man missing after arriving at Salt Lake City Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who arrived in Salt Lake City on Sunday, and who they say could be in danger due to his "reduced cognitive abilities."

Ricardo Marino, 82, landed at the Salt Lake City International Airport and then got on a TRAX train that was heading toward downtown around 5:40 p.m., according to Salt Lake City Police. He has not been seen since.

Moreno does not know the city, police said. According to a Silver Alert, he has severe memory loss.

He was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater, black pants, a black hat, and carrying a black backpack.

Moreno is 5'11", weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1.