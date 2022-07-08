Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old Utah man driving to Montana

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for a 91-year-old man with dementia who they say is driving from Utah to Montana.

Donald Clayton was last seen Friday around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Eastridge Drive in Tooele. Authorities say he is driving a silver 4-door 2018 Toyota Yaris and is heading to Bozeman, Montana. His car has Utah license plate number 9V3JR.

Clayton is described as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes, standing 5'9" and weighing 145 pounds. He has a wound on the back of his head and bandages on both elbows. A photo of him was not provided.

He reportedly has "severe dementia."

Anyone who sees Clayton or his vehicle is asked to call Tooele Police at 435-496-0514 or dial 9-1-1.