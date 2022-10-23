Watch Now
Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old woman from Millcreek, recently seen in Weber County

Posted at 9:50 PM, Oct 22, 2022
MILLCREEK, Utah — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing elderly woman from the Salt Lake area who has also been seen recently in Weber County.

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for 78-year-old Victoria Acoba from Millcreek. Unified Police said she went missing Wednesday and has been seen in or near Ogden, Roy and Syracuse since then. She was driving a red Mazda CX5 with Utah license plate E83 3JL.

Acoba is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 125 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. No specific reason was provided as to why police are concerned for her safety or well-being.

She was still missing as of Saturday night.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call UPD at 801-840-4000 and refer to case number 22-103316.

