Silver Alert issued for missing Layton man

LAYTON, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man from Layton who they believe may be in danger.

Travis William Hicks, 56, was last seen Monday around 6 a.m. when he left his home near 2400 N. Fairfield Road. He left on foot and said he was going to a nearby gas station for a drink.

He took his phone with him, but police said they pinged the phone and found it on the side of the road near 1950 E. Highway 193, about three miles from his home.

Police and his family believe he may be in danger because he did not take his medication with him. He reportedly has a traumatic brain injury, paranoid schizophrenia, a heart problem, diabetes and depression.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue and gray pullover wool poncho, a green t-shirt, black Adidas shorts with a white stripe on the side, and neon green shoes. He is 5'7" and 190 pounds.

Anyone who sees Hicks or knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to call the Layton Police Department at 801-497-8300 and reference case number 22-14090.