SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 83-year-old man who was last seen Saturday afternoon in downtown Salt Lake City.

A Silver Alert was issued for Anatoly Soldatov, who officials say suffers from Alzheimer's disease and does not have his medication with him. He speaks Russian and only "limited" English.

He was last seen near the City Library at 210 E. 400 South around 1 p.m. He was wearing a plaid shirt, pajama pants, white sneakers and a green hat. He also has a small cart with him.

Soldatov is 5'9" and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Salt Lake City Police Department asks anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1.