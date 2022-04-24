Silver Alert issued for missing Salt Lake City man with dementia

SALT LAKE CITY — A Silver Alert was issued Saturday evening for a missing man out of Salt Lake City.

John Davis Geving, 78, was last seen Friday at 11:40 a.m. near 720 S. Valdez Drive. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a camouflage coat with gray lining or a gray jacket underneath, green pants, and gray shoes. He is pictured above.

He has white hair and blue eyes. He weighs 145 pounds; his height was not listed.

Police are concerned for his safety because he has early-onset dementia.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 801-799-3000.