Silver Alert issued for missing South Jordan woman

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a missing South Jordan woman.

Catherine Cushing Richardson, 76, was last seen leaving her home Tuesday in a red 2011 Toyota Camry with Utah license plate D860ES.

The alert says Richardson is an insulin-dependent diabetic and does not have her medications with her. She is also bipolar and has memory issues.

Richardson has been unable to be reached as she does not have her cell phone with her.

According to the alert, Richardson is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing gray pants and a maroon blouse when she was last seen.