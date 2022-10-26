Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver Alert issued for Salt Lake City man with Alzheimer's, cancer

Robert Kelley.jpg
Salt Lake City Police Department
Robert Kelley
Robert Kelley.jpg
Posted at 6:00 PM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 20:00:23-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old Salt Lake City man missing since Tuesday morning.

Robert Kelley was last seen at around 10 a.m. near 600 North 900 West wearing a purple winter jacket and jeans.

Police say Kelley, whose destination is unknown, has advanced Alzheimer's disease and Stage 4 cancer. He may be using public transportation to get around the downtown area.

Kelley is 6-foot 2-inches tall and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Kelley's whereabouts is asked to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere