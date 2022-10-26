Silver Alert issued for Salt Lake City man with Alzheimer's, cancer

SALT LAKE CITY — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old Salt Lake City man missing since Tuesday morning.

Robert Kelley was last seen at around 10 a.m. near 600 North 900 West wearing a purple winter jacket and jeans.

Police say Kelley, whose destination is unknown, has advanced Alzheimer's disease and Stage 4 cancer. He may be using public transportation to get around the downtown area.

Kelley is 6-foot 2-inches tall and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Kelley's whereabouts is asked to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department.