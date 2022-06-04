Silver Alert issued for Salt Lake City woman with dementia

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Salt Lake area woman who has dementia.

A Silver Alert was issued for 69-year-old Cheryl Fenton. She was last seen Friday around 7 p.m. near 1740 W. Gertie Avenue (150 North) in Salt Lake City.

Fenton was driving a 2017 gray Kia Soul, similar to the one pictured above. The car has Florida license plates with the plate number JTWH14.

SLC Police said her most recent known location was on State Route 36 between Utah County and Juab County around 8:25. The department is working with Utah Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies.

Anyone who sees Fenton or her car is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.