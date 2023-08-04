Watch Now
Sinkhole opens in middle of South Jordan road, closing traffic

Posted at 2:03 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 16:04:00-04

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A large sinkhole has opened up in the middle of a South Jordan road Friday, closing traffic until repairs are made.

Utah Department of Transportation cameras showed the sinkhole on 10600 South near 400 West.

Police are blocking off all eastbound lanes.

It's not known what caused the sinkhole or how long it will take before the road is reopened.

