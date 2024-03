PROVO, Utah — Residents are being warned of possible water shutoffs after a sinkhole open in Provo neighborhood Sunday.

Police said the sinkhole appeared at approximately 1333 North 1450 East, and drivers are being told to avoid.

While crews have responded to the site and are assessing the sinkhole, it's not known how long it will take to repair the road.

In addition to water shutoffs, residents are being asked to check their property for any potential issues.