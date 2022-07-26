ST. GEORGE, Utah — A sinkhole formed in the middle of a street in St. George Monday evening, swallowing about half of a small car.

Chaice Moyes

St. George Police said the sinkhole formed on 100 South between 800-900 East due to a water pipe breaking. The area is near Utah Tech University.

The front end of a car went into the hole, but nobody was injured.

100 South is closed in the area for the rest of the night; police do not yet know whether it will be reopened in the morning.

Chaice Moyes

FOX 13 News will provide updates to this story on-air and online as they become available.