Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Car swallowed by sinkhole in St. George

Video of St. George Sinkhole via Chaice Moyes
295706917_10225592547053863_6770965893936005998_n (1).jpg
Posted at 10:14 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 00:24:57-04

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A sinkhole formed in the middle of a street in St. George Monday evening, swallowing about half of a small car.

295706917_10225592547053863_6770965893936005998_n (1).jpg

St. George Police said the sinkhole formed on 100 South between 800-900 East due to a water pipe breaking. The area is near Utah Tech University.

The front end of a car went into the hole, but nobody was injured.

100 South is closed in the area for the rest of the night; police do not yet know whether it will be reopened in the morning.

295829794_10225592548413897_6189324633967972739_n (1).jpg

FOX 13 News will provide updates to this story on-air and online as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere