Sit back and relax as Utah is one of the best places to retire

Posted at 10:54 AM, Jan 24, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is a place to work hard and play even harder, but a new study shows it's also one of the best states to chill and retire.

In its new study to determine the best places to retire in the U.S., WalletHub ranked Utah the eighth best place to live in retirement.

The study compared 47 indicators of retirement-friendliness over the main areas of affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life. Utah ranked middle of the pack in all three categories:

  • AFFORDABILITY - 19th
  • QUALITY OF LIFE - 20th
  • HEALTH CARE - 26th

What really helped Utah was its taxpayer ranking (7th best) and life expectancy (11th).

Florida, naturally, was ranked atop the list of best places to retire, but some others may be surprising.

TOP 10 PLACES TO RETIRE

1. Florida
2. Virginia
3. Colorado
4. Delaware
5. Minnesota
6. North Dakota
7. Montana
8. UTAH
9. Arizona (tie)
9. New Hampshire (tie)

As far as the worst place to head after you call it a career, New Jersey finished dead last behind Kentucky, New York and Mississippi.

