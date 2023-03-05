Ski buses delayed due to conditions in Cottonwood canyons

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Hazardous road conditions in both Little and Big Cottonwood canyons have caused ski bus and lift opening delays early Sunday.

The Utah Transit Authority announced it ski bus system was not running until conditions improve. UTA said routes may get underway transporting skiers and snowboarders up the canyons at around 11 a.m.

FOX 13 News Skiers and snowboarders wait for UTA ski buses to resume transportation services

Traffic is moving slowly up State Road 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon as UDOT snowplows work to clear roadways. Officials say no accidents have been reported in the canyons, but traffic is slow due to conditions.

State Road 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon will remain closed until approximately noon as crews perform avalanche mitigation following Saturday night's storm.

A traction law is in effect for all vehicles heading up canyon roads.

Road conditions and snow accumulation has led Brighton Ski Resort to delay some lift openings in the morning.