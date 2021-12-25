Watch
Ski lift evacuated at Deer Valley after mechanical failure

Deer Valley Resort
A ski lift at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City was evacuated due to a mechanical failure
Posted at 5:15 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 19:48:49-05

PARK CITY, Utah — A mechanical issue forced a ski lift at the Deer Valley resort to be evacuated Friday.

According to resort officials, the Carpenter Express Chairlift experienced a "mechanical failure" at 2:38 p.m.

Evacuation procedures were implemented a half hour later to get skiers and snowboarders off the lift. As of 5:15 p.m, the evacuation remains ongoing.

The resort's mountain operations staff are currently unable to get the chairlift moving again.

