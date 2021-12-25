PARK CITY, Utah — A mechanical issue forced a ski lift at the Deer Valley resort to be evacuated Friday.

WATCH: Ski lift evacuated at Deer Valley after mechanical failure

According to resort officials, the Carpenter Express Chairlift experienced a "mechanical failure" at 2:38 p.m.

Evacuation procedures were implemented a half hour later to get skiers and snowboarders off the lift. As of 5:15 p.m, the evacuation remains ongoing.

Was wrapping up a killer powder day @Deer_Valley when ski patrol started evacuating skiers from Carpenter Express chair lift after a mechanical failure. This was about an hour after the lift initially stopped running.



Hope everyone is safe. What a way to spend Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/MoUQLUYgZx — Sophie Park (she/her) (@_sophieupark) December 25, 2021

The resort's mountain operations staff are currently unable to get the chairlift moving again.