Massive snow is the Christmas gift Utah ski resorts needed

SOLITUDE, Utah — Christmas came early for Utah's ski resorts thanks to the storm systems that dumped massive amounts of snow in the mountains over the last two weeks.

It was a packed Christmas Eve on the slopes as skiers and snowboarders enjoyed perfect conditions on the slopes.

READ: Club Med to open five-star ski resort in Snowbasin

Officials with Solitude Mountain Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon said they received 12 inches of snow in the 24 hours leading up to Friday morning, bringing their total snowfall this year to 142 inches.

"It's been awesome. I know there's a lot of pent up demand and people are just excited to gather outdoors to get that outdoor experience and get together with their friends and family," said Solitude's Sara Huey.

The storms that have passed, and ones forecast for the coming week, were and are a much-needed blessing for the resorts after last season in which the snow was sparse, and pandemic-related travel restrictions kept skiers away.

"Last year was such an unusual year, you know, it was our first season entering the conditions of pandemic and travel was still a big question mark," Huey said. "We are seeing more people who are willing to venture out and travel in from out of state, but most of the skiers that you meet on the ski lifts at Solitude are based in Utah."

WATCH: Ski resorts in Utah react to changing climate

In addition to the slopes being open, Santa Claus will pay a visit to Solitude after his hectic night traveling the globe. Kris Kringle will be found at the resort Saturday between 9-11 a.m.