Ski season in Utah closer to ‘normal’ this year, even as pandemic continues

ALTA, Utah — Some of Utah's most popular ski resorts are preparing to open as early as next week.

Life on the mountain will feel more normal than it did last year, at least outside. But what the 2021 season will look like depends on where skiers go.

“We’re excited for a much more normal season, outside at least. Restrictions are still rolling out, so we’ll see some more announcements in the next few weeks. Lifts will be loaded to capacity for the most part,” said Alison Palmintere, Director of Communications for Ski Utah.

Enjoying the outdoors has been one of the greatest respites during the pandemic. As colder weather continues, recent numbers show Utah heating up as a hot spot for COVID-19 activity, something resorts have a plan in place for.

All ski areas in Utah have adopted the National Ski Areas Association guidelines and are following state and CDC recommendations, but each resort has its own protocols with most places will still require masks indoors.

At Snowbird, they’re celebrating 50 years this season, while also celebrating the easing some restrictions thanks to vaccinations.

“Last year we required parking reservations, we required masks indoors, we had a lot of different regulations. This year we’re kind of reassessing everything as COVID has developed. Parking reservations are not required, face masks are recommended but not required." said Sarah Sherman, Snowbird Communications Manager. "People are eager to experience the mountain and are willing to do what’s asked of them to get that experience.”

Sherman said last year, staff and guests worked together to keep the mountain open.

Still, some things will be subject to change.

“Just expect fluidity with it all," said Sherman. "What starts out at the beginning of the season might not be the same in the middle or two weeks later.”

Resort protocols may change throughout the season so make sure to check back often for up-to-date information.