Skier dies after collapsing on run at Deer Valley

Deer Valley Resort
File photo: Deer Valley Resort
Posted at 8:25 PM, Dec 20, 2022
PARK CITY, Utah — A man collapsed while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Park City Tuesday morning and was later pronounced dead.

A resort spokesperson confirmed to FOX 13 News that around 10:45 a.m., a 75-year-old man collapsed on the Homeward Bound ski run.

Members of Deer Valley's ski patrol responded, provided medical aid and transported the man from the resort to an ambulance. Paramedics with the Park City Fire District assisted, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead while in the ambulance at about 11:45 a.m., according to the resort.

The man's name was not released, and the exact cause of his death is not yet known.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the guest’s family. Thank you to our ski patrol and local emergency responders for your care and assistance," a statement from the resort read.

