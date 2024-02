BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A skier is in the hospital after getting caught in an avalanche Monday in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

According to Unified Police, four skiers triggered an avalanche near Cardiff Canyon around 1:30 p.m.

Three of them were able to ski out, with no reported injuries.

A fourth skier was caught and suffered "serious" injuries, including injuries to their arms and legs. They had to be hoisted out of the area by a helicopter and were then taken to a local hospital.