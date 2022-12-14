Skier injured in Little Cottonwood Canyon avalanche

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A skier was rescued after being injured during an avalanche in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Tuesday afternoon.

WATCH: Skier captures video of massive avalanche on Park City Ridgeline

The Unified Police Department's canyon patrol and Wasatch Backcountry Rescue responded to the call that came at 2:15 p.m. in the area known as Pink Pine.

The male skier, who was with a female skier in the area, was caught up in the avalanche, but not buried. The man, who officials said is in his 20s, was knocked unconscious and suffered a shoulder injury and possible broken ribs.

Rescue crews brought the man to a waiting ambulance and transported him to the hospital.

Officials said the avalanche was approximately 100 feet wide and 3-feet deep.

The female skier was not caught in the avalanche and was uninjured.