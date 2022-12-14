Watch Now
Skier injured in Little Cottonwood Canyon avalanche

Posted at 5:59 PM, Dec 13, 2022
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A skier was rescued after being injured during an avalanche in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Tuesday afternoon.

The Unified Police Department's canyon patrol and Wasatch Backcountry Rescue responded to the call that came at 2:15 p.m. in the area known as Pink Pine.

The male skier, who was with a female skier in the area, was caught up in the avalanche, but not buried. The man, who officials said is in his 20s, was knocked unconscious and suffered a shoulder injury and possible broken ribs.

Rescue crews brought the man to a waiting ambulance and transported him to the hospital.

Officials said the avalanche was approximately 100 feet wide and 3-feet deep.

The female skier was not caught in the avalanche and was uninjured.

