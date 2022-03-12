Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Skiers buried in avalanches in Big Cottonwood Canyon

avalanche
FOX 13
(File photo)
avalanche
Posted at 1:56 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 16:28:09-05

BRIGHTON, Utah — Rescue operations are underway after a pair of avalanches in Big Cottonwood Canyon Saturday afternoon.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced around 2:20 p.m. that the road through the canyon, State Route 190, is temporarily closed in both directions for the rescue operation(s).

According to officials with Unified Police, one avalanche occurred around 12:20 p.m. in the East Bowl area of Silver Fork. A group of seven people happened to be in the area, but only one person was buried. They have since been dug out, conscious and breathing.

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue is waiting for LifeFlight to hoist the skier out and transport them for medical care.

READ: Avalanche forecasters warn of increased risk this weekend in Utah's backcountry

The Utah Avalanche Center announced via Twitter that an additional avalanche occurred in Silver Fork about two miles away from the other one, with another skier being buried. They were also found breathing, but unconscious.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere