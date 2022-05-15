Skiing/snowboarding season officially ends Sunday as Snowbird announces closure

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Skiers and snowboarders have one last chance to get their turns in before Utah's last winter resort closes for the season.

Snowbird announced Saturday that they'll be open for just one more day: Sunday, May 15.

"While conditions up top have been prime for skiing & riding, rapid warming & forecasted continued high temps are impacting key operational areas of the mountain," the resort's announcement read. "After thoughtful inspection, tomorrow, May 15, will be the last day of the 2021-22 season at Snowbird."

All 14 other skiing and snowboarding resorts in the Beehive State have already stopped winter operations, according to skiutah.com, although some allow adventurers to hike up on their own to reach what's left of the "greatest snow on earth."