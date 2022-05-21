Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Skydiver injured after accident in South Jordan

Image - 2022-05-21T154655.150.jpg
Bob Levey/AP
File photo: Members of the FROG X skydiving team during opening day ceremonies before a baseball game in Houston on Monday, April 5, 2010. San Francisco Giants won 5-2. (AP Photo/Bob Levey)
Image - 2022-05-21T154655.150.jpg
Posted at 4:00 PM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 18:02:51-04

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A skydiver was injured in an accident Saturday afternoon in South Jordan.

Around 1 p.m., police and firefighters were called to a park near 4900 W. Dock Street, near Oquirrh Lake in the Daybreak area.

The male skydiver of unknown age was taken to a local hospital via medical helicopter in critical but stable condition.

Officials with the South Jordan Fire Department said he was skydiving on his own.

It is not yet known what exactly happened in the accident or what the skydiver's injuries were.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere