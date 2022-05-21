Skydiver injured after accident in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A skydiver was injured in an accident Saturday afternoon in South Jordan.

Around 1 p.m., police and firefighters were called to a park near 4900 W. Dock Street, near Oquirrh Lake in the Daybreak area.

The male skydiver of unknown age was taken to a local hospital via medical helicopter in critical but stable condition.

Officials with the South Jordan Fire Department said he was skydiving on his own.

It is not yet known what exactly happened in the accident or what the skydiver's injuries were.