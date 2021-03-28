SL Co. GOP Chair Scott Miller quits over harassment, bullying accusations leveled at party

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Republican Party Chair Scott Miller resigned early Sunday following reports of harassment and bullying involving top leadership.

"I made a mistake with how I handled the complaints lodged by Republican women with my recent communications," Miller wrote in an email to county party leaders shared with FOX 13. "I'm sorry. This morning, March 28, 2021, I am immediately resigning my position as the Salt Lake County Republican Party Chairman."

