Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

SL Co. GOP Chair Scott Miller quits over harassment, bullying accusations leveled at party

items.[0].image.alt
Salt Lake County Republican Party
Salt Lake County Republican Party Chairman Scott Miller
download (1).jpg
Posted at 9:13 AM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 11:20:24-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Republican Party Chair Scott Miller resigned early Sunday following reports of harassment and bullying involving top leadership.

"I made a mistake with how I handled the complaints lodged by Republican women with my recent communications," Miller wrote in an email to county party leaders shared with FOX 13. "I'm sorry. This morning, March 28, 2021, I am immediately resigning my position as the Salt Lake County Republican Party Chairman."

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere