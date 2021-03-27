Gov. Cox, other Utah Republicans decry letter from Salt Lake County GOP chair

SALT LAKE CITY — Prominent Utah Republicans are speaking out against a letter that the Salt Lake County Republican Party chairman emailed to delegates.

In the email, obtained by FOX 13, Chairman Scott Miller wrote that he and one of his volunteers were being "accused of foul actions."

Miller said there are seven women making allegations against him and the volunteer, who he did not name. In the email sent out Friday, Miller said he learned of the accusations from a Salt Lake Tribune* reporter. The Tribune had not published an article on the topic as of Saturday afternoon.

Miller did not state what the allegations were, but he called them "salacious and false." All seven women are members of the Republican party.

He also criticized the accusers of taking their allegations to the Tribune rather than to him and the party.

"Why did they not bring their allegations to the County or State Executive Committees? Why have they not requested or supported a 3rd party investigation as we have?" he wrote.

On Saturday, Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson issued a statement in response to Miller's email:

“We are deeply offended by the recent reprehensible communications to Salt Lake County delegates. Let us be clear: This type of behavior should never happen and when it does we will not tolerate it, ignore it, or explain it away. It is unacceptable. The Republican Party needs women in our policymaking and discussions. Sincere apologies are owed to the women who have been victimized and we admire their courage and strength in coming forward. That is not an easy thing to do.”

In a tweet, state Rep. Candice B. Pierucci called Miller's email a "nasty, false attack" and expressed displeasure at the use of the official county party's logo and email list. She wrote that Miller should be censured and "held accountable."

*Editor's note: FOX 13 and The Salt Lake Tribune are content-sharing partners.